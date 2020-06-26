Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John Horgan on Phase 3 of the Restart Plan that began earlier this week.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Salvaging what is expected to be a tough summer for the tourism sector

Racist practices investigation with BC’s health care system

Re-opening of casinos in BC

The minimal impact COVID-19 has had on Indigenous people

Issues several neighboring states are having with the virus and why it’s key to keep the American border closed

Discussions with the BCHL and WHL on how to safely resume play for the upcoming season

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: