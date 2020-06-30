The Town of Smithers and the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce has put together a virtual Canada Day celebration.

According to Recreation Coordinator Kaitlyn Morris, a virtual concert will be held on July 1 at noon and will feature Ewh Hiyah Hozdli, Alex Cuba, and Mark Perry.

Two contests will also be held one is the BV Family Baking Contest and best dressed in Bulkley Valley.

For anyone who participates in both contests can win a $500 local supply company paddle bundle.

Morris said normally for Canada Day residents fill the downtown core but that was not possible due to COVID-19.

“We need to be cautious and creative to celebrate Canada this summer and our option was either to postpone Canada Day or to go virtual so, we are celebrating Canada Day in a whole new way this year to bring the Bulkley Valley together,” she said.

During the Town Council meeting last week, the council said the concert was pre-recorded on Sunday (June 28).

Recreation Smithers made a call earlier this month on ideas from residents how the Town could celebrate Canada Day.

Morris also said organizing the event was different.

“We had to be creative and it was a little challenging figuring out what we could do but we ended up coming up with the ability to offer everything the Bulkley Valley loves to do for Canada Day,” she said.

Links to the concert and contests can be found on the Town of Smithers website and Facebook page.

Granisle is hosting a public in-person gathering with physical distancing measures in effect and Burns Lake is doing a Canada Day window display in local businesses.