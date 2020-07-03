Around 10,000 customers are without power due from Smithers to Hazelton.

The cause of the outage is due to a transmission circuit failure according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro Northern Spokesperson, Bob Gammer said it is because of broken insulators.

“Because of the broken insulators, the pole was on fire, it has been identified and has been isolated for repairs,” he said.

The power has been out since around 6:15 p.m.

According to the BC Hydro website, crews are on the scene.

Hydro crews are hoping to have the power back on around 3 a.m.

Gammer added all customer’s power will be back on at the same time.

“Sometimes when we have to restore power we can bring it back on into sections but for this outage, everyone will be back on at the exact same time,” he said.