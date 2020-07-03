Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 24 new cases of COVID-19, as the province total reaches 2,940.

Of those, there are 160 active cases, 17 of which are in hospital including 2 in intensive care.

Ten of the hospitalized people are in the Fraser Health Authority.

3 more deaths have occurred, as the death toll reaches 177.

Additionally, 2,603 people have now fully recovered – an 88% recovery rate.

There have been no new cases in Northern Health for over three weeks.

Henry reminded the public that anyone entering British Columbia from outside the country must self-isolate for 14 days.

All community outbreaks have been declared over.

Dr. Henry also spoke on border restrictions, including the closed border between Canada and the United States:

“My understanding is that those restrictions have been expanded until August 31st.”

The breakdown by health authority is as follows:

989 Vancouver Coastal Health

1,553 in Fraser Health

201 in Interior Health

132 in Island Health

Northern Health 65

– with files from Justin Madu, My PG Now staff