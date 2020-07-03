24 new COVID-19 cases in two days, none in Northern Health
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo from BC Government Flickr)
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 24 new cases of COVID-19, as the province total reaches 2,940.
Of those, there are 160 active cases, 17 of which are in hospital including 2 in intensive care.
Ten of the hospitalized people are in the Fraser Health Authority.
3 more deaths have occurred, as the death toll reaches 177.
Additionally, 2,603 people have now fully recovered – an 88% recovery rate.
There have been no new cases in Northern Health for over three weeks.
Henry reminded the public that anyone entering British Columbia from outside the country must self-isolate for 14 days.
All community outbreaks have been declared over.
Dr. Henry also spoke on border restrictions, including the closed border between Canada and the United States:
“My understanding is that those restrictions have been expanded until August 31st.”
The breakdown by health authority is as follows:
- 989 Vancouver Coastal Health
- 1,553 in Fraser Health
- 201 in Interior Health
- 132 in Island Health
- Northern Health 65
– with files from Justin Madu, My PG Now staff