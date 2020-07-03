Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

Trudeau made the announcement Friday morning and said the country is also taking other steps to treat the region the same way is treats mainland China as a result of the new national security legislation.

“After studying the legislation and its impact, Canada will treat exports of sensitive goods to Hong Kong in the same way as those destined for mainland China,” Trudeau said, adding that the government will also not permit the export of sensitive military items to the region.

“We are also suspending the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty, and updating our travel advisory for Hong Kong,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau’s announcement comes on the heels of the new national security law in China which many believe could quash oppositional political activity and civil society in Hong Kong, effectively crushing the one country, two systems agreement.