The Nass Valley man who was wanted by the Terrace RCMP turned himself into police.

Terry Stevens, who was wanted in relation to Forcible Entry, Assault, and Breach Release Order charges turned himself in without incident on June 26 according to the RCMP.

RCMP are reminding residents if they have any information on a crime to contact Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-200-TIPS.