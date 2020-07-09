The RCMP is investigating two separate break ins at a business in Burns Lake within 24 hours of each other.

On Monday (July 6) at around 3 a.m. Burns Lake RCMP responded to a break in at the Small Town Vape Store on Highway 16.

According to police, the suspects forced their way into the store and took various items and cash.

The suspects fled the scene when police arrived.

The second break in happened on Tuesday (Jul 7) at around 3:30 a.m. property was stolen and significant damage was done to the store.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.