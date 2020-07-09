The scene of the fire (Photo by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

Specially trained fire investigators with the Prince George RCMP will be at the scene of the fatal fire that occurred at the Econo lodge for a number of days gathering evidence.

Three people died during the downtown blaze while the majority of people staying at the facility were evacuated.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone that may have video or still images within a two-block radius of the motel yesterday (Wednesday) between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM.

Dashcam video while driving by, cell phone images or security surveillance images, is encouraged.

Cpl. Craig Douglass told Vista Radio while this is a unique request, this method has been used before.

“We have had many successes here and abroad, but probably the most famous one here in BC was the investigation into the riots in Vancouver that occurred where thousands of people distributed and submitted video that led to many convictions.”

“We certainly want to get any information and anything that can help lead us to determine what happened here.”

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation to determine who died, how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected deaths.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, identity will not be provided.

Further details of the investigation may be released as they become available.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the Prince George detachment or Crime Stoppers.