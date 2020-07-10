35-year-old Eric Vining is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Ontario’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s help to locate Vining, who they describe as a federal offender wanted on breach of his Statutory Release.

Vining is described as:

5’10”

195lbs

Brown hair and eyes

Roman number tattoo “II” on left forearm

He is currently serving a 3-year sentence for several offences including:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Flight from Peace Officer

Theft over $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He is known to frequent several Ontario cities such as Ottawa, Belleville, and Quinte West.

However, he is also known to have ties to Prince George.

Anyone with information on Vining is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers, or call 9-1-1