35-year-old with ties to Prince George wanted on Canada-wide warrant
photo of Eric Vining (supplied by: Ontario Provincial R.O.P.E squad)
35-year-old Eric Vining is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Ontario’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s help to locate Vining, who they describe as a federal offender wanted on breach of his Statutory Release.
Vining is described as:
- 5’10”
- 195lbs
- Brown hair and eyes
- Roman number tattoo “II” on left forearm
He is currently serving a 3-year sentence for several offences including:
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Flight from Peace Officer
- Theft over $5,000
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
He is known to frequent several Ontario cities such as Ottawa, Belleville, and Quinte West.
However, he is also known to have ties to Prince George.
Anyone with information on Vining is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers, or call 9-1-1