Twenty four local governments and First Nations communities will be receiving some funding from the Province for emergency preparedness funding.

The communities have been approved for $3.46 million.

Hazelton is among one of the recipients of the funding with getting approved for $150,000.

The funding will go towards flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning.

The funding is a part of the almost $69.5 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), which is designed to help communities prepare and respond to disasters.

According to a statement, the province is supporting eligible applicants to ensure they have accurate knowledge of the flood hazards they face and to develop effective strategies to mitigate and prepare for those risks.

The province added the maximum approved funding is $150,000.

“I have seen first hand the loss and devastation catastrophic flooding can have on people, families and entire communities. In order to reduce the effect of flooding on people and their livelihoods, we are investing now to support flood risk assessments, mitigation and planning work,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

The province added communities and governments in BC have received more than $52 million through the CEPF.