As of midnight Wednesday (July 15) the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has reopened fishing for Chinook salmon but additional measures have been put in place.

According to the DFO, the maximum number of Skeena Chinook will be two in the Morice, Bulkley and Skeena rivers but only one may be over 65cm.

The DFO also added certain tributaries and lakes will remain closed but sport anglers are being encouraged to look at the DFO’s website for a full list of closures.

Recreational Chinook fishing has been closed since May 21 until mid-July and that’s when the department would review if the watershed should be open for the season.

The Town of Smithers also wrote a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to consider an earlier Chinook fishing date in the Skeena region.

Chum and sockeye salmon recreational fishing continue to be closed in the Skeena watershed including its tributaries and lakes.