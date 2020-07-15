The Bymac Campground near Houston has re-opened.

In a statement, the District of Houston announced the campground opened on Friday (Jul 10).

The district added the site will be maintained by parks staff, but users are being encouraged to take preventative measures to protect themselves from COVID:19.

The campground is encouraging users to:

Refrain from visiting or camping at the site if you are sick

Maintain 2 metres distance from campers outside of you immediate household

Bring your own hand sanitizer

Bring your owns cleaning supplies and packing out all garbage and recyclables

Avoid crowded areas

Sanitize hands after using a public outhouse or using self-contained RV units with private washroom facilities.

Campsite users are being encouraged to pay park fees in advance at the Municipal Office in Houston or by credit card over the phone at 250-845-2238.

Fees that have not been paid in advance will be collected once per day by parks staff and should be placed in an envelope and deposited into the locked box located on site.