For the second straight month, BC reported its highest death toll from illicit drugs.

175 deaths were recorded in June, surpassing the previous high of 171 reported in May.

“͞For those using substances ʹopioids or otherwise ʹplease make sure you use only in the

presence of someone who will call for immediate help if you need it, use at overdose

prevention or supervised consumption site, and have your drugs checked before using if you

can. The drug supply in our province is highly toxic and the risk of using alone is too high.

Buddying up could save your life,” said Lisa Lapointe, BC Chief Coroner.

Vancouver Coastal Health has the highest rate of illicit drug deaths at 33 per 100,000 people, surpassing Northern Health, which is next at 32 per 100,000 (Northern Health was first in the previous month’s report).

There have been 728 illicit drug deaths in BC this year, including 16 in Prince George.

Between 2018-2020 PG has had 98 drug toxicity deaths, leaving the city with a death rate of 38.1 over the last three years.

“Today’s report clearly shows us that the tragedy of overdose deaths from the toxic street drug supply in B.C. continues to escalate. While much effort has been made to reduce harm, remove stigma and provide the care that people living with addiction need, the impacts of the pandemic have made the situation dire for too many,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer.

“We remain focused on this critical work and will not let up. For the families who have

Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General BC Coroners Service”

68% of people who died this year are between the ages of 19-49 with men accounting for 80% of the deaths.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, paramedics respond to about 2-thousand overdose calls per month.