The Rio Tinto Skins Lake Spillway near Burns Lake will be closed for the season because of COVID-19.

According to a notice, the closure is to mitigate COVID-19 risks to employees, contractors and local communities surrounding the campsite.

The notice also said Rio Tinto made the decision after an in depth assessment, consultation with health officials, First Nations and community leaders/

Rio Tinto Communications Manager Kevin Dobbin said the assessment featured a list of different risks that was created by the company.

“Due to that [assessment] and the consultation again with the other community members and leaders and First Nations communities we decided it was safer for everyone, local community members in particular to close the campsite,” he said.

According to Dobbin they are aware campers will be disappointed but the company felt it was the best for the 2020 season.

Dobbin also said Rio Tinto is hopeful to have the campsite open in 2021.

“With COVID-19 things are evolving every day and every day is different Rio Tinto has pretty high standards and we’re actually implementing more things in our process to keep people safe but we do hope it will reopen in 2021,” he said,

The boat launch will still be accessible for residential water trucks and local boat launching.