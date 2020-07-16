RCMP searching for man wanted for 2017 bank robbery
photo of Stephen Glover (supplied by: RCMP)
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in 2017 in Prince Rupert.
Stephen Glover, who also goes by Alexander Glover and Christopher Haugen is wanted for a bank robbery that happened at a Bank of Montreal in October 2017.
Glover is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 6 feet
- 170 lbs
- Scar at the back of his head
Police are advising people if Glover is seen to not approach him.
Any information on Glover’s whereabouts are being encouraged to contact Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.