The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in 2017 in Prince Rupert.

Stephen Glover, who also goes by Alexander Glover and Christopher Haugen is wanted for a bank robbery that happened at a Bank of Montreal in October 2017.

Glover is described as:

Caucasian male

6 feet

170 lbs

Scar at the back of his head

Police are advising people if Glover is seen to not approach him.

Any information on Glover’s whereabouts are being encouraged to contact Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.