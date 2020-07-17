BC Hydro is confirming a positive COVID-19 case at the Site C work camp in Fort St. John.

The worker arrived from Alberta on July 13 and immediately self-isolated after receiving test results from Alberta Health Services on July 15.

Northern Health provided a second test and confirmed the worker was positive on July 16 and has initiated contact tracing.

The worker is being cared for by the on-site health clinic and will continue isolating in their room.

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff