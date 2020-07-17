Local businesses across the Country are participating in an event to promote shopping locally.

The Big Spend is to show support for local businesses who have felt an impact by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Big Spend website, the one day event was organized to help revive the Canadian economy.

The Houston District Chamber of Commerce is among 200 cities that are participating in the event.

Houston Chamber Manager Maureen Czirfusz said the event is a good opportunity to support local businesses.

“If we have things going on in the community they’re [the businesses] always donating to the community, so this is just a great way to give back to the community and show our support for our local businesses,” she said.

According to Czirfusz, The District of Houston most businesses adapted to COVID-19 guidelines and most did not have to close.

She also added the event would help the local businesses because of the extra money spent for barriers and personal protective equipment.

Czirfusz also said most towns thrive on their local businesses.

“Most small towns are based on small businesses and if we didn’t have the small businesses in town then we wouldn’t have much in town so, I truly believe that we do need to support our small businesses because they’re the ones that keep us going,” she said.

The Town of Smithers and the Village of Telkwa are also among communities in the North participating in the event.

The Big Spend will be held on July 25.