RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

Smithers RCMP is investigating after one man has died after being struck by a train.

The incident occurred on July 13 in the Slack Road and Whalen Road area.

According to RCMP, the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

CN Police and the BC Coroners Service are involved in the investigation.

Police also say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Vista Radio has reached out to CN for comment.