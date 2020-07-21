Houston RCMP are investigating a suspicious occurrence that happened on Monday. (July 20).

A local resident called the police around 7:20 p.m. while driving on Highway 118 north of Topley when they noticed a woman walk out of the bush and into the ditch.

The woman was seen wearing a white tank top, grey or green sweatpants, barefoot and appeared to be soaking wet.

A silver or grey truck which is being described as a single cab, GMC or Chevrolet pick up was on a trail near where the woman was seen exiting the bush.

The male driver stopped on the side of the road and the woman was seen getting into the drivers side of the truck, followed by the man.

The truck was then seen travelling North towards Granisle.

Houston RCMP immediately made patrols around Granisle, Topley, Ratchet and surrounding areas but were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description provided.

Police said there are no reports of missing persons and police have very little information.

“The circumstances surrounding this is concerning and we hope to identify the people to ensure the well-being of all,” said Sgt. Mark Smaill.

Police are asking anyone who was travelling on highway 118 between the hours of 6-8 p.m., have dash cam video, any information or believe you may be one of the individuals described to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.