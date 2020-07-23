You’ll have to have a pre-booked day pass for six popular provincial parks, including Mount Robson Provincial Park, near Prince George.

It’s a pilot program that took effect on Monday to see if passes can help control crowd numbers.

The passes are free and available on the B-C Parks website.

The agency stated the six parks have seen huge crowds since they reopened.

That’s caused damage to the environment and made physical distancing difficult.

“We strongly support BC Parks reopening these six popular parks while working to manage visitation and conserve nature in the places we love,” said Bruce Passmore, executive director, Canadian Parks, and Wilderness Society, B.C. chapter.

“With many people staying home this summer, the demand for outdoor recreation continues to surge, putting more pressure on our park system. We welcome solutions that will help manage overcrowding in certain areas and strengthen our opportunity to protect vital ecosystems.

A list of the six parks can be found here: