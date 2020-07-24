Smithers RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Roy Pawluck was last seen on Thursday (Jul23) and is not from the Smithers area and does not have family or friends nearby..

He was travelling with his daughter from Whitehorse, Yukon to Abbotsford when they stopped in Smithers on Wednesday (Jul 22) with plans to stay for a couple of days.

Pawluck left the campground,where they were staying on foot around 12:45 p.m. and called a family member saying he was not going back to the campsite and was going for a walk.

Police received the call Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

Pawluck has some medical conditions that cause concern for family and the RCMP.

Police immediately began looking for Pawluck and activated a Search and Rescue.

Family members feel he may try to hitch-hike home to the Yukon.

RCMP are asking anyone if they see Pawluck or know where he might be to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.