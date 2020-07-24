A new community roundtable on Anti-Racism in education has been created to support the development of an anti-racism action plan.

The plan has been put in action to strengthen the K-12 curriculum, ensuring the culture, beliefs, and ancestry of all students and staff are accepted, celebrated and understood.

Premier John Horgan added, “We are bringing important voices to the table to help us bolster culture-based learning in the education system and build a better and more inclusive future for B.C.”

This is the first in a series of conversations to guide the ministry and B.C. education partners in understanding barriers faced by Indigenous students and students of colour.

Minister of Education, Rob Fleming asked the First Nations Leadership Council, the First Nations Education Steering Committee, and Métis Nation BC to help set up a distinct Indigenous table and co-develop its approach.

A new student advisory group will also be formed in the fall to hear directly from students on their experiences.

Some of the roundtable members include Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services and responsible for Multiculturalism, the B.C. Teachers’ Federation, and Scott MacDonald, the deputy minister of Education.

The roundtable held its first meeting today (Friday) and will continue to meet as the action plan is developed.

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow.com staff