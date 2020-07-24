The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) has suspended the cardboard ban at the Knockholt Landfill on a month-to-month basis.

It will not exceed Nov 1 and it is to support the progress that is being made on a commercial cardboard solution for the region.

The ban was originally supposed to be reinstated on Aug 1.

According to a statement, the conditional suspension supports stakeholders working towards establishing a receiving facility.

After a solution of a receiving and baling operation, the cardboard ban will be enforced immediately.

The RDBN and the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce will be joining together to host a “Connect for Cardboard” roundtable.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako also said the reuse sheds will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district said it would not be safe or practical for staff and residents to open them.

The RDBN are still offering for residents to participate in a Commercial Cardboard Survey to get residents’ opinions on a solution for the commercial cardboard.