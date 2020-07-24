An installation of a new water main in Houston will result in the closing of all access points to the downtown core excluding Copeland Avenue onto 10th Street.

According to a Facebook post by the District of Houston, residents can still exit onto Highway 16 from Butler Avenue but cannot enter.

The restrictions are expected to be in place for approximately three days starting on Monday (July 27).

Signage will be in place to inform drivers of the detours but residents are also being encouraged to familiarize themselves with a map by the District of Houston.

The map can be found on the District of Houston Facebook page.