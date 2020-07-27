Yukon man missing in Smithers found safe
Roy Pawluck photo (supplied by: RCMP)
The man from the Yukon that was reported missing in Smithers has been found safe.
Roy Pawluck was found back home in Whitehorse after family filed a missing persons report on Thursday (Jul23).
Pawluck and his daughter were travelling from Whitehorse to Abbotsford where they decided to stop in Smithers for a couple of days and stayed at a campsite.
At around 12:45 p.m. Thursday (Jul 23), Pawluck called a family member saying he was not returning and was going for a walk.
Police were called around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Family members felt he may try to hitch-hike back to Whitehorse.
RCMP and the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue began the search immediately at roads and trails around the campground.