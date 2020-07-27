The man from the Yukon that was reported missing in Smithers has been found safe.

Roy Pawluck was found back home in Whitehorse after family filed a missing persons report on Thursday (Jul23).

Pawluck and his daughter were travelling from Whitehorse to Abbotsford where they decided to stop in Smithers for a couple of days and stayed at a campsite.

At around 12:45 p.m. Thursday (Jul 23), Pawluck called a family member saying he was not returning and was going for a walk.

Police were called around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Family members felt he may try to hitch-hike back to Whitehorse.

RCMP and the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue began the search immediately at roads and trails around the campground.