Smithers agricultural association, Groundbreakers is currently in the middle of its membership drive where one new member can win a local food basket.

Local farmers across the region have seen an increase in residents buying local, like Healthy Hug Organics.

In a previous interview with Vista Radio in April, Simone Hug said they planted 4,000 more seedlings and saw an increased interest in their vegetable box program.

Groundbreakers was founded in 2010 and encourages residents to show and eat local foods.

Communications Coordinator Andrea de Vries said there has been an increase in conversation with current members about making sure community members feel secure during events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having access to local food is important for so many reasons including feeling like you have a secure food source throughout something a little bizarre like COVID,” she said.

According to de Vires, Groundbreakers has a $10 membership fee which includes a quarterly e-newsletter, discounts to the food storage tool library and a free sticker.

The membership drive kicked off on July 17 and the last day to join to be entered into the gift basket is August 1.

De Vries also explained how many people have joined as of Friday afternoon (Jul 24).

“We’ve had about a dozen folks join already in the last week, just with some semi-quiet social media with some promo with some posters around town,” she said.

The local basket includes contents from High Slope Acres, Hugs Organics and Stir Tisanes.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is also hosting a town hall on Tuesday (Jul 28) on food security,

Anyone wanting to participate must register prior to the event.