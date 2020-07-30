BC health officials report 29 new cases of COVID-19 in BC today (Thursday), none of which are from the Northern Health region.

There are 3,591 people that have tested positive in the province which includes 86 in the north.

A number of people continue to self isolate in Haida Gwaii, so the risk of an increase in cases remains high.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry states that she is aware of a number of cases of essential workers, including medical officials, travelling to the U.S for vacation, and then coming back to Canada without self-isolating.

Dr.Henry adds that is against the rules.

There are no new outbreaks in BC and the provincial recovery rate remains at 88%.

BC Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry reported the number of people hospitalized from the virus has dropped to just 5, with 2 of the patients in critical care.

There are 664 current cases in relation to one long term care facility outbreak and one acute term facility.

There are no new deaths, which keeps the death toll at 194.

Health Minister, Adrian Dix warns British Columbians to stay safe during the BC-day weekend, no matter where you are in the province.

Health Authority Breakdown

86- Northern Health

360 – Interior

1,076– Vancouver Coastal

1,865– Fraser

143– Island

61– Outside of Canada