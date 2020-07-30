48 new licensed child care spaces will be available at Silverthorne Elementary school in Houston as a part of the province’s commitment to increase child care spaces.

The Bulkley Valley School District is partnering with Houston Community Services Association and the BeanStalk Child Care Centre to run a child care facility, which is being built as part of their renovation to the elementary school.

The new centre will provide eight infant and toddler spaces, 15 spaces for children aged three to five years and 25 school age-spaces for children up to age 12.

The centre is expected be open for the September 2021 school year,

“The Bulkley Valley School District is elated to have this opportunity to rejuvenate the Silverthorne school building to provide much needed services for parents and young children,” said SD54 assistant superintendent Matthew Monkman.

According to the province this will be the second licensed child care facility in Houston.

The new spaces are a part of the fastest creation of child care spaces in B.C. history.

Earlier this year, B.C. announced new child care spaces as part of the new Walnut Park Elementary project.

Those spaces are expected to be available in September 2021.