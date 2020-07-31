A thunderstorm watch is currently in effect for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The watch was issued late Friday morning (Jul 31) after a special weather statement earlier in the morning.

According to Environment Canada, there are ingredients for a severe thunderstorm.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said there will be a shift in the weather pattern from the hot, dry weather the Valley and Lakes have seen for the past couple of weeks.

“We’ll expect some lightning and strong wind gusts , hail is possible and heavy downpours are also possible and we’ll see a bit of a mixed bag this weekend,” he said.

On Saturday, it is expected to be fairly dry but Sunday and Monday is where the wet weather has a possibility of making a return.

Sekohn also said mixed conditions may be possible for the next week.

“It looks like we’re going to be in a bit of a flip flopping pattern where we see some showers, some sun so, it’s definitely looking more unsettled then the past week has been,” he said.

Environment Canada is also reminding residents to monitor alerts, watches ,or warnings issued.