The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in BC continues to rise.

There are 2 new cases in Northern Health, and 50 province-wide.

This brings the overall total to 3,641 in BC, and 88 in the north.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry stated, “there are 278 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,168 people who tested positive have recovered.”

Henry added, “There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Dania Home in the Fraser Health region, there are now two long-term care facilities and one acute-care facility with active outbreaks.”

Of the total COVID-19 cases, five individuals are hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care.

The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There are no new community outbreaks, but public health teams continue to support the active outbreaks on Haida Gwaii and at Fraser Valley Packers Inc.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 195 deaths in British Columbia.

BC Health Authority Breakdown:

88- Northern Health – (2 new today)

369 – Interior – (9)

1,088– Vancouver Coastal – (12)

1,889– Fraser – (24)

143– Island – (1)

63– Outside of Canada – (2)