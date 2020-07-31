The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce has hired a new temporary manager to cover current manager Sheen Miller’s maternity leave/

Jill Barrowman will be covering for Miller for six to twelve months and starts on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Barrowman and Miller will be training together next week.

She was a former executive director at the Kitimat Chamber of Commerce but recently moved to the Bulkley Valley in March.

Miller said Barrowman will be able to bring different connections from Kitimat to Smithers.

“She’ll have a lot of connections with different stakeholders in the North so, I think she can definitely act and connect and bring that network here to our chamber and at the end of the day she does have that experience with the BC Chamber and that is a really important connection to our chamber,” she said.

Miller added that she is a small business owner and understands what it means to be a business owner.

Miller also said she would like to see Barrowman continue with real time support for local businesses.

“It means really connecting, communicating, getting on the ground, talking to our businesses, hosting zoom sessions, finding out what’s going on, so a lot of the things that we’ve been doing. I think Jill will continue to tackle those and we certainly believe she’ll have the outstanding effort to do that,” she said.

Miller and Barrowman will host a virtual open house on August 7.