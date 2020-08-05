RCMP searching for Terrace man believed to be in New Hazelton
Mitchell Scodane photo (supplied by RCMP)
RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a Terrace man who is believed to be in New Hazelton.
Mitchell Scodane is wanted on an unendorsed BC warrant for breaching release orders.
He is described as:
- 5’10 ft in height
- 166 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- 25 years old
- First Nations
Police are asking anyone with information to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).