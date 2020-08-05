RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a Terrace man who is believed to be in New Hazelton.

Mitchell Scodane is wanted on an unendorsed BC warrant for breaching release orders.

He is described as:

5’10 ft in height

166 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

25 years old

First Nations

Police are asking anyone with information to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).