RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a Terrace man who is believed to be in New Hazelton.

Mitchell Scodane is wanted on an unendorsed BC warrant for breaching release orders. 

He is described as: 

  • 5’10 ft in height
  • 166 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 25 years old
  • First Nations

Police are asking anyone with information to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).