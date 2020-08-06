The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced it has opened portions of the Skeena Watershed for recreational sockeye fishing.

Recreational fishers will be allowed one sockeye per day along the Skeena River main stem only.

Areas of Babine Lake, excluding the tributaries and 400 metre radius of specific tributary streams that are listed on the DFO website are open.

The DFO announced last month recreational Chinook fishing was reopened in the Skeena Watershed excluding certain tributaries and lakes.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada are encouraging recreational fishers to check its website on closures and details.