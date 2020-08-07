With more people travelling BC roads and highways, three temporary measures implemented by ICBC due to the pandemic will be coming to an end.

In April, the B.C. Utilities Commission approved the following modifications, which are set to expire August 20th:

waiving of the $30 insurance cancellation charge

suspension of fleet vehicle insurance

allowance of unlimited deliveries by drivers in non-delivery rate classes

Private passenger vehicles continue to have up to six days per month for delivery use.

Since April 23rd, 300,000 new plate policies have been issued for non-fleet customers compared with approximately 120,000 non-fleet customers who cancelled their insurance policies for the same time period.

Residents are encouraged to talk to their broker to ensure they are properly insured, including those people who are using their vehicle for the delivery of food or medical products and services.

However, the following measures remain in place:

waiving of the $18 re-plating fee

waiving of the first knowledge test fee for learner driver’s licence holders whose licence expired during the pandemic

Customers facing financial hardship who pay for their insurance on a monthly basis still have the ability to defer payments for up to 90 days with no penalty.