Interested individuals who want to run for mayor and at least one council seat in the upcoming byelection will be able to submit their nomination starting September 1.

The Town called the byelection on July 29 during a special open council meeting and decided the general voting date will be on October 17.

Smithers Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill has been the only person so far to show an interest in running for the mayoral spot.

According to Atrill, she will be resigning from her council spot on Tuesday (Aug 11) , so she can run.

She says this will be a time of reflection for her.

“I’ve enjoyed working on Council. This is a community I feel very strongly and passionate about and I would like to continue in the role so I’m going to look forward to the nomination and the campaign period and hopefully returning to work with Council,” she said.

Atrill has been filling in for the mayoral role for almost a year since Taylor Bachrach stepped down to run for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP position during the federal election.

She says her role from the past year has been a great learning opportunity.

“We have amazing opportunities and citizens who truly love where they live, I think that’s probably one of the most fun things is hearing from people, learning about opportunities, dealing with challenges and just being a part of this town,” she said.

The Town is also looking for Election Officials for voting day and have until August 21 to apply.