BC Health Officials report no new cases in Northern Health, but 53 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

It has been one week without any virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll at 195.

There are 386 active cases.

3,353 people who tested positive have recovered.

BC health officials added, “As we see new COVID-19 hot spots emerge and the new cases creep up in every health authority, we have to keep our firewall strong. Like a wildfire, COVID-19 has the potential to rapidly burn out of control and we need to put out these flare-ups. Today, more than 1,500 people throughout our province are self-isolating, unable to leave their home unless it is to get medical care because they have COVID-19 or have had a high-risk exposure to the virus”.

Two-thirds of the people self-isolating are in the Fraser Health Authority.

11 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, four of whom are in intensive care

There are no new community outbreaks, however, there has been one new health care facility outbreak in the Fraser Region.

Breakdown: (Today)

93– North (0)

389 – Interior (4)

1,167– VCH (+24)

2,069– Fraser (+24)

147– Island (+1)

69– outside of Canada (0)

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow.com staff