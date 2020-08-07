1,500 self isolating; 53 new COVID-19 cases reported in BC
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
BC Health Officials report no new cases in Northern Health, but 53 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
It has been one week without any virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll at 195.
There are 386 active cases.
3,353 people who tested positive have recovered.
BC health officials added, “As we see new COVID-19 hot spots emerge and the new cases creep up in every health authority, we have to keep our firewall strong. Like a wildfire, COVID-19 has the potential to rapidly burn out of control and we need to put out these flare-ups. Today, more than 1,500 people throughout our province are self-isolating, unable to leave their home unless it is to get medical care because they have COVID-19 or have had a high-risk exposure to the virus”.
Two-thirds of the people self-isolating are in the Fraser Health Authority.
11 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, four of whom are in intensive care
There are no new community outbreaks, however, there has been one new health care facility outbreak in the Fraser Region.
Breakdown: (Today)
93– North (0)
389 – Interior (4)
1,167– VCH (+24)
2,069– Fraser (+24)
147– Island (+1)
69– outside of Canada (0)
– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow.com staff