The Forest Practices Board will be examining the activities of the BC Timber Sales (BCTS) program and timber-sale license holders in the Nadina Natural Resource District portion of the Babine Business area.

The examination will happen during the week of Aug 17.

Auditors will examine if timber harvesting, roads, bridges, silviculture, fire protection activities, and associated planning from Aug 1, 2018 until Aug 21to see if it met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.

According to a statement, this BCTS program is one of two chosen randomly each year from all of the BCTS programs across the province.

The audit will be focusing on the Burns Lake field unit, which has an annual cut allocation of 284,506 cubic metres.

The Burns Lake field unit is located in the Lakes Timber Supply Area (TSA).

The supply area is bound by the Tweedsmuir Provincial Park to the south and includes Babine, Francois, and Ootsa Lakes.

When the audit work is complete a report will be prepared, according to the statement.

The final report and recommendations will be released to the public and government.