There have been 131 new cases, one epi-linked, of COVID-19 since Friday in BC, three of those in Northern Health.

BC’s total case count has now topped 4,000; sitting at 4,065.

Northern Health has now recorded 96 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.

However, there have been no new deaths over the weekend, 195 people have succumbed to the virus in BC.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says 1,765 people are being monitored by public health officials.

“We need to do better collectively to stop these spreader events,” she explained.

Doctor Henry also says she understands the anxiety behind the return to school plan.

“Schools will look different, we need to put aside what we saw in March and even what we saw in June,” she said.

There are 445 active cases across the province, nine in hospital, and three in intensive care.

The recovery rate is currently sitting at 84.2 percent.

Doctor Henry says there have been two new healthcare outbreaks, both long term care homes in Fraser Health.

The first is at the George Derby Long Term Care, and the second at the New Vista Long Term Care.

There are eight active healthcare outbreaks, seven of those in long term care and one in acute care.

There have been no new community outbreaks.

Breakdown:

Vancouver: 1220 (+53)

Fraser: 2139 (+70)

Island: 148 (+1)

Interior: 391 (+2)

North: 96 (+3)

Outside of Canada: 71