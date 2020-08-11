Sasha Mortensen and Jessica Raymond suffered serious injuries following an incident in Vanderhoof.

The women met on the side of Keith Road to exchange their kids for a sleepover on July 29th.

According to their Go Fund Me Page, a logging truck then sped by, stirring up dust and minimizing visibility, when a pickup truck soon followed and the driver didn’t see the women embraced in a hug on the side of the road.

“The truck then ran over the top of Sasha pulling her under his vehicle and trapping Jessica between her own pickup and the travelling pickup, rolling her down the sides of the vehicles and tossing her to the ground”, notes the Go Fund Me page.

Jessica managed to pull Sasha from under the jeep and revive her on the scene, paramedics responded and Sasha was airlifted to the University Hospital in Prince George.

Sasha underwent emergency surgery to remove her spleen and stop a liver bleed, she also suffered a broken ankle, foot and 5 broken vertebrae in her upper back.

She was also put into a medically induced coma for approximately 3 days due to brain swelling.

Jessica suffered fractures in her right shoulder and upper chest along with severe internal bruising.

Both women are expected to make full recoveries and have a Go Fund Me Page to assist with medical expenses.