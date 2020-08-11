Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is calling the re-imposed tariffs on aluminum hugely disappointing.

U.S. President Donald Trump made the announcement on the tariffs of 10 percent on certain Canadian aluminum products on Aug 6.

According to Bachrach, the tariffs are unfair to employees who work in the aluminum industry.

He added people who are going to feel the impact of the tariffs the most are in communities like Kitimat, where they have a smelter plant.

Bachrach said having tariffs is never a good thing, especially in rural communities.

“These tariffs are unfair and frankly they not only do they hurt Canadian aluminum workers they hurt American manufacturers that use Canadian aluminum, so what we need to see is the Liberal government come up with a long term plan to help the aluminum industry,” he said.

Last Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Christia Freeland announced the Canadian government has imposed $3.8 billion in counter-tariffs on aluminum from the U.S.

Bachrach said only time will tell if the counter-tariffs will be enough to prevent additional tariffs being imposed in the future.

“We want to ensure that the money that is collected through these counter-tariffs is put towards supporting workers in the aluminum industry. We need to ensure that over the long term we have a plan in place that avoids these tariffs being put in place in the future,” he said.

Bachrach added the Smelter Workers Union is following the tariffs very closely.