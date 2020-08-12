One driver has died after a single-vehicle collision near Terrace.

RCMP received the call around 10:45 a.m. to Highway 16 where they located a commercial vehicle with an empty flatbed, had gone off the road and into an embankment.

The driver was found deceased on the scene.

Terrace RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are both investigating the collision.

According to the RCMP, the investigation remains ongoing and causal factors are not yet known.

RCMP said the highway was closed but has since reopened to single lane alternating traffic as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the crash is being encouraged to contact Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.