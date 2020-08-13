-Files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow

Today (Wednesday) saw the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Officials announced 85 new cases in BC, as the province’s total reaches 4,196.

Four new cases have been reported in Northern Health, the region has reached 104.

There have been 11 new cases in the North since Friday, none of the new cases are connected to the Haida Gwaii outbreak.

There are 531 active cases, 83% of people have recovered and one more person has died, raising BC’s death toll to 196.

Eight individuals are in hospital due to the virus, 5 of whom are in intensive care.

There are no new community or health care facility outbreaks, however, there are currently 8 ongoing health care outbreaks.

“We are watching the cases climb, which is concerning. We need everyone to recommit to using the skills we’ve learned. Keep gatherings small, have a designated ‘contact keeper,’ limit time with others, maintain physical distance and always stay home if you’re feeling unwell” adds Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.