Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, says these new teams 'will help ensure that when someone reaches out for help, they are not left to fend for themselves.' (Supplied by the Province of B.C.)

More youth will soon have greater access to treatment across BC including the North, following a 36-million dollar investment by the BC Government that will double the number of treatment beds for those struggling with addictions.

People aged 12 to 24 and their families will benefit from 123 new beds for youth substance-use treatment and withdrawal-management beds, helping fill a long-standing gap in treatment services.

“I’m incredibly proud that our government has invested in the single largest increase in youth treatment beds ever made in B.C., so more young people can get the care they need, when they need it, close to home,” said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“For too long, young people and their families have faced long waits for treatment and a fragmented mental health and addictions system. Especially in these challenging times, young people shouldn’t have to wait for care. There’s much more to do, and we’re going to keep building a full continuum of mental health and addictions care for everyone in B.C.”

According to Darcy, 60 people under the age of 24 have died due to illicit drugs so far this year.

Locations are being determined in consultation with regional health authorities.

The first round of new beds is expected to be in place by the end of the fiscal year, with more to follow as health authorities find locations, plan clinical supports and complete implementation.