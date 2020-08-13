It’s the fifth-highest single-day increase of Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic according to BC Health Officials.

78 new cases of the novel coronavirus were identified today (Aug 13), including another two in Northern Health.

The north has seen 13 infections since August 7th, now at a total of 106.

Northern Health confirms the outbreak on Haida Gwaii remains at 26 cases, with one considered active.

Provincewide, BC is now at 4,274 total infections, with 578 ongoing.

Of the active cases, nine people are in hospital and four in ICU.

There has also been one new community outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Facility involving three staff members.

The facility was the site of an outbreak earlier in the pandemic.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says the number of British Columbians self-isolating has now risen to 1,878.

She also says the average age of those who are testing positive is trending lower.

Currently, the average patient age is between 20-29, compared to 50-59 earlier in the year.

The exposures for the under 40 demographic have moved from household contacts and workplaces to areas like bars, restaurants, and other social gatherings.

Meanwhile, the results from the Your Story, Our Future Survey also show the pandemic has disproportionately impacted minority groups.

West Asian, Latinx, and South Asian respondents were the most likely to report increased difficulty meeting financial needs.

Latinx, West Asian, and Black respondents were the most likely to report not working due to COVID-19.

Japanese, Korean, multi-ethnic, and South Asian respondents were most likely to report having difficulty accessing healthcare.

However, Latinx, Southeast Asian, and Black respondents were the most likely to report increased connection to family.

Individuals with incomes of less than $60,000 had increased difficulty with monthly finances, faced with increased food insecurity, and were more likely to be out of work.

When it came to school, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and multi-ethnic households were the most likely to report their children experiencing impaired learning.

Latinx, Caucasian, Japanese, and Korean households were also the most likely to report increased child stress.

Among households with children, lower-income households had increased child stress, decreased connection with friends, and higher levels of impaired learning.

Breakdown of cases by health authority:

Vancouver: 1306 (+33)

Fraser: 2203 (+39)

Island: 150 (=)

Interior: 398 (+4)

North: 106 (+2)

Outside of Canada: 72 (=)

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff