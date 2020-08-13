One person has died after a collision on Highway 16 near Smithers.

Police received the call around 3:15 p.m. of a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck on Babine Lake Road.

Police said in a statement, one person was found deceased on the scene.

According to a statement, the highway was closed while an examination was conducted.

The crash is still under investigation and causal factors have not been determined.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847- 3233.