The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief, B.C’s Minister of Indigenous Relations Scott Fraser, and Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relation continue to work together under the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed earlier this year.

According to a statement, the parties are still engaged in negotiations and the agreement was targeted for completion in mid- August.

“We will take the time necessary to get this right and do it in a good way,” a statement by the senior ministers said.

According to the Ministers, the goal is to reach an understanding by mid-October on an affirmation agreement for Wet’suwet’en rights and title that will set the stage for further implementation negotiations.

After a draft agreement is created it will require approval and ratification by Wet’suwet’en clan members, provincial and federal governments which is expected to conclude by the end of the year.

The minister also said they are launching a jointly developed external community engagement process that will help ensure the success in implementing Wet’suwet’en rights and title.

Invitations will be sent out to potential participants from local governments, industry, business, and recreation groups to join a regional engagement group and to suggest participants for a core advisory council.

The MOU was signed by the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, provincial and federal governments back in May.

The signing caused the elected chiefs to call on Minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, Carolyn Bennett to resign after they called the consultation process flawed and incomplete.