The BC Government unveiled more details to its repayment framework for renters with outstanding rent from April to August of this year.

Renters will be expected to pay rent in full on September 1st as the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent will end on Tuesday.

In addition, renters will have until July of 2021 to pay back any rent they owe, with the first repayments not starting until October.

The framework will protect renters by ensuring they cannot be evicted for a missed or late rent payment.

The terms must include:

* amount of outstanding rent;

* start date of the repayment plan;

* Amount of each installment; and

* dates for each installment.

The repayment installments must begin at least 30 days after the date the plan is given by the landlord to the renter.

The Temporary Rental Supplement also remains available to people until August 31st.

To date, it has assisted more than 86,000 households with paying their rent during the pandemic.