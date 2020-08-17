Northern Health has identified 17 cases of COVID-19 in the Fort Saint John area that are related to an event out of province.

Anyone who attended the It Is Time Canada gathering in Deadwood, Alberta, between July 30th and August 2nd, are asked to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate.

Contact tracing and testing have also identified some individuals may be at risk of secondary transmission.

The health authority has identified 17 lab-confirmed cases to date; 10 of which remain active cases (seven recovered) with 12 of those related to attendance at the event, while the remainder is believed to be from secondary exposure.

In addition, 24 people are in self-isolation with active daily monitoring by public health.

A link to the bulletin can be found here.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, NH encourages all Northern BC residents to: