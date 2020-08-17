The Province is extending its temporary crisis supplement to people on income or disability assistance as well as low-income seniors during the pandemic.

Anyone not receiving Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the COVID-19 Crisis Supplement in BC that has been provided since April will be extended for an additional four months.

“As BC’s Restart Plan is creating signs of hope, low- or no-income people are still disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“Further extending the crisis supplement will help alleviate some of the continuing pressures people are facing while trying to keep themselves and their families healthy and safe.”

The $300 supplement will continue to be provided to those receiving the B.C. Senior’s Supplement along with income assistance and disability recipients residing in special care facilities.

In addition, Ottawa recently announced a one-time $600 payment to recipients of federal disability benefits.