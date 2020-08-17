BV Pool and Rec Centre announce target opening date
The Bulkley Valley Pool and Rec Centre is expected to be open next month.
The rec centre is expected to open on September 14.
According to a statement, the facility will look different compared to pre-COVID times.
In a previous post on its Facebook page, the pool said facility use will have to be pre-booked.
Details on the reopening plans have not been released and are expected in the coming weeks.
The plans will feature information about facility use options, pre-booking systems, recruitment for vacant positions and training opportunities for new lifeguards.
Staff are currently doing extensive first-aid re-training to ensure the safety of patrons and staff, according to the statement.
The pool was given the all-clear to re-open during Phase 2 of the BC Restart Plan.
It has been closed since the middle of March because of the pandemic.