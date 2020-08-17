The Bulkley Valley Pool and Rec Centre is expected to be open next month.

The rec centre is expected to open on September 14.

According to a statement, the facility will look different compared to pre-COVID times.

In a previous post on its Facebook page, the pool said facility use will have to be pre-booked.

Details on the reopening plans have not been released and are expected in the coming weeks.

The plans will feature information about facility use options, pre-booking systems, recruitment for vacant positions and training opportunities for new lifeguards.

Staff are currently doing extensive first-aid re-training to ensure the safety of patrons and staff, according to the statement.

The pool was given the all-clear to re-open during Phase 2 of the BC Restart Plan.

It has been closed since the middle of March because of the pandemic.